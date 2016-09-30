Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will be suspended from the rest of his term on the Alabama Supreme Court for urging his state to defy court rulings in favor of same-sex marriage, the Alabama judicial court ruled Friday.

In a 50-page decision, the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary unanimously determined, among other things, Moore “failed to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary” and “failed to abstain from public comment about a pending proceeding in his own court.” The panel suspended Moore from the bench without pay effective immediately.

“Based upon the clear and convincing evidence of Chief Justice Moore’s violations of the Canon of Judicial Ethics, his disregard for binding federal law exhibited in the January 4, 2016, order, and his history with this court, it is the unanimous judgment of this court that Chief Justice Moore should be suspended without pay for the remainder of his term,” the decision says.

In May, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint with the Alabama Court of the Judiciary against Moore for violating judicial ethics by ordering the state to ignore federal court rulings in favor of same-sex marriage. Those actions, the commission maintained, undermined the principle of federal supremacy over the states in U.S. government.

After U.S. District Judge Callie V. Granade ruled Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional in 2015, Moore wrote a letter to probate judges instructing them to ignore the decision and continue denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Later, the Alabama Supreme Court, in a decision from which Moore recused himself, ruled Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriage remains in effect despite federal court decisions. In response, Granade joined as a class all plaintiffs in Alabama who couldn’t obtain same-sex marriage licenses, then enjoined probate judges from refusing marriage licenses to them. The federal court stayed its ruling until a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on the issue nationwide.

After the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide a few months later, Moore’s position didn’t change. In a Jan. 6 letter, Moore wrote probate judges “have a ministerial duty not to issue any marriage license contrary to the Alabama Sanctity of Marriage Amendment or the Alabama Marriage Protection Act” until further decision from the Alabama Supreme Court. The state high court later dismissed all pending motions in a related lawsuit.

“We find that, when coupled with the intentional omission of binding federal authority, the clear purpose of the Jan. 6, 2016, order was to order and direct the probate judges — most of whom have never been admitted to practice law in Alabama — to stop complying with binding federal law until the Alabama Supreme Court decided what effect that federal law would have,” the Alabama Court of the Judiciary writes.

Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the Alabama Court of the Judiciary did “the citizens of Alabama a great service” by suspending Moore.

“He disgraced his office and undermined the integrity of the judiciary by putting his personal religious beliefs above his sworn duty to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” Cohen said. “Moore was elected to be a judge, not a preacher. It’s something that he never seemed to understand. The people of Alabama who cherish the rule of law are not going to miss the Ayatollah of Alabama.”

It’s the second time Moore has been dismissed from the Alabama Supreme Court for violating judicial ethics. In 2003, Moore was removed from the bench for refusing to remove a monument to the Ten Commandments despite an order from the Alabama Judicial Building. In 2012, Moore won election back to the office of Alabama Chief Justice.

Moore’s term was set to expire in 2018. Unlike last time, he’ll be unable to run again for the office of Supreme Court justice because after that time he’ll be past the office’s age restriction.

Eva Kendrick, state manager for the Human Rights Campaign, Alabama, said Moore brought the fate upon himself for “using his position of power to push a personal, radically anti-LGBTQ agenda.”

“We are thrilled that justice has been done today and he will no longer be able to use the bench to discriminate against people he had taken an oath to to protect,” Kendrick said. “Roy Moore’s bigoted rhetoric and unethical actions harmed LGBTQ Alabamians and emboldened those who would seek to hurt us further. We hope this is a turning point for our state. We must focus on electing politicians and judges who will move us forward, not backward.”

Alabama is one of the places in the United States where same-sex couples still aren’t assured a marriage license more than one year after the Obergefell decision. Twelve of the state’s 67 counties have stopped issuing marriage licenses altogether. It remains to be seen whether Moore’s suspension will have an impact on the issuing of these licenses.