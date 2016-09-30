September 30, 2016 at 5:33 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Ralph Northam again criticizes North Carolina’s HB 2

Ralph Northam, Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade

Virginia Lt. Gov.Ralph Northam on Sept. 30, 2016, again criticized North Carolina’s House Bill 2 during an appearance on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” on WAMU. (Washington Blade photo by Lee Whitman)

Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said sporting events and businesses that have pulled out of North Carolina over House Bill 2 should consider relocating to Virginia.

“You’ve got to encourage people to come in and not discriminate against certain groups or certain individuals,” he said during an appearance on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” on WAMU. “I regret what’s happening down in North Carolina.”

Northam’s comments coincide with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s decision to move its championship games out of North Carolina because of HB 2, which prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity and bans local municipalities from enacting LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinances.

The NCAA announced earlier this month that it would no longer hold it’s season championships in North Carolina because of HB 2. The National Basketball Association has moved the 2017 All-Star Game that was to haven taken place in Charlotte, N.C., to New Orleans.

Northam referenced PayPal, which cancelled plans to expand operations in North Carolina after Gov. Pat McCrory’s decision to sign HB 2, while on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show.”

“What a hateful and discriminatory piece of legislation that was,” said Northam. “Virginia is inclusive. Our doors are open.”

Northam added the state is “in discussion with different areas around the commonwealth” to potentially host events that were to have taken place in North Carolina.

Mike Pence on ‘wrong side’ of LGBT rights

Northam, a pediatric neurologist who grew up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, was elected lieutenant governor in 2013. He announced last November that he is running to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2017.

Northam noted on “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” that Tim Kaine was governor when he entered the Virginia Senate in 2008.

Northam said he expects Kaine will do well in the vice presidential debate that will take place at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. on Oct. 4. Northam told “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is on the “wrong side of a lot of issues” that include LGBT and women’s rights.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012.

