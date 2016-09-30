LOGO breaks ratings records with ‘All Stars 2’ and ‘Prince Charming’

Logo has reached record-breaking viewership numbers for Thursday nights with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2” and “Finding Prince Charming.”

Deadline reports that the Sept. 22 episode of “All Stars 2” was up 88% from the current season average. It was also the highest rated episode since the season five finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2012. Across all platforms “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has brought in 8.2 million viewers.

“Finding Prince Charming” is also a huge success for LOGO, raking in three million plus viewers overall following bachelor Robert Sepulveda Jr. on his journey to find love. The third episode was up 22% from its season and increased 9% above the week prior.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2” airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. with “Finding Prince Charming” airing at 10 p.m.