Soaring HIV rate among gays in China

BEIJING — As HIV infections soar in China among gay men according to a new report, health officials there are grappling with how to best address it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A report from health authorities in Nanchang, a city of five million, said the HIV infection rate among college students there grew 43 percent annually in the past five years, the Journal reports. More than 80 percent of those cases came from male same-sex encounters. It was a small sample — 135 infections and seven deaths across 37 colleges — but its effect was strong in the country that until 2001 classified homosexuality as a mental illness and where there was little public discussion of gay issues or rights, the Journal reports.

In the early days of China’s AIDS epidemic, drug users and sex workers were the main patients. A decade ago, men who have sex with men accounted for less than one percent of new HIV infections in China, according to government data. In 2015, they made up 27 percent. In the U.S., gay and bisexual men account for about 67 percent of new HIV infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More alarmingly, while the total number of people living with HIV in China is still smaller than that of the U.S. — about 575,000 compared with 1.2 million — it is growing faster, at a rate of around 100,000 a year compared with around 40,000 in the U.S., government data from both countries show. The rate of new infections peaked in the U.S., which health officials attribute to effective prevention and testing.