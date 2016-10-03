October 3, 2016 at 1:17 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Dynasty’ reboot set for The CW
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Dynasty” is getting a modern makeover at The CW in a reboot of the iconic primetime soap opera, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, writers and producers of popular teen shows “The O.C.” and ‘Gossip Girl,” will be spearheading the series. Original “Dynasty” creators Richard and Esther Shapiro will also be involved. Screenwriter Sallie Patrick from “Limitless” and “Revenge” will write the screenplay.

The Hollywood Reporter relays the show’s summary as:

“The Rolls Royce of all primetime soaps, returns in a modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal — a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. In an age where dynasties appear everywhere — from reality TV to the polling booths — this epic drama features the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.”

The original series ran from 1981-89 and became the number one show in the United States in 1985.

 

