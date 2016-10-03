October 3, 2016 at 11:57 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Golden Girls’ action figures to debut at New York Comic Con
(Photo via Funko.)

Funko will release its exclusive “Golden Girls” action figures at New York Comic Con this weekend, Nerdist reports.

Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sofia will only be available at the convention at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan from Oct. 6-9.

“We almost weren’t prepared for the excitement. We created these as a passion project initially, and were blown away when it started trending on social media,” Mark Robben, director of marketing at Funko, told ABC News. 

The action figures were created after the positive response from Funko’s “Golden Girls” bobble head line. The dolls will be available for purchase in a four-pack so fans wont have to pick and choose from their favorite characters.

