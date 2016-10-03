Margot Robbie supports Australian gay marriage on ‘SNL’

.@MargotRobbie on #SNL supporting #MarriageEquality! 👏🏻#SayIDoDownUnder pic.twitter.com/yjWZs3edM0
— AU Marriage Equality (@AMEquality) October 2, 2016
Margot Robbie hosted the 42nd season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and besides spoofing Ivanka Trump, the actress also publicly supported same-sex marriage in her home country of Australia.
The 26-year-old actress wore a T-shirt that read “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under,” above a rainbow-colored map of Australia. The T-shirt is part of Australians 4 Equality, a campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in the country.
The initiative was launched by British actor, and fiancé of Kylie Minogue, Joshua Sasse. Sasse posted a photo of Kelly Ripa wearing the shirt and of himself wearing the shirt next to Dolly Parton on Twitter. The shirts will be available for the public to purchase soon.
@KellyRipa spreading the love & #sayidodownunder @LiveKelly @joshuasasse #love #lgbt #A4E thankyou Kelly 💞 – follow us @Sayidodownunder 😘 pic.twitter.com/ug6RT8sMwN
— Say I Do Down Under (@Sayidodownunder) October 2, 2016
This is what it’s all about – spreading the word and SAYING I DO DOWN UNDER #sayidodownunder @Dollyparton @kylieminogue – share your pics pic.twitter.com/B9SEiug8ht
— Joshua Sasse (@joshuasasse) October 2, 2016