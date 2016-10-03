October 3, 2016 at 11:00 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Margot Robbie supports Australian gay marriage on ‘SNL’

Margot Robbie hosted the 42nd season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and besides spoofing Ivanka Trump, the actress also publicly supported same-sex marriage in her home country of Australia.

The 26-year-old actress wore a T-shirt that read “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under,” above a rainbow-colored map of Australia. The T-shirt is part of Australians 4 Equality, a campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in the country.

The initiative was launched by British actor, and fiancé of Kylie Minogue, Joshua Sasse. Sasse posted a photo of Kelly Ripa wearing the shirt and of himself wearing the shirt next to Dolly Parton on Twitter. The shirts will be available for the public to purchase soon.

 

 

