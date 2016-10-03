October 3, 2016 at 5:05 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
Kenda Kirby, transgender, Supreme Court, gay news, Washington Blade

Kenda Kirby filed a lawsuit against NCSU that accuses its College of Veterinary Medicine of illegally expelling her from a Ph.D. program because of her ‘perceived gender non-conformity, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and political affiliation or belief.’ (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it has declined to consider a case filed by veteran LGBT activist Kenda Kirby that she believed had the potential to greatly expand non-discrimination protections for LGBT people.

The high court included the case of Kirby v. North Carolina State University among a list of hundreds of cases in which it denied a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari calling on the court to take the case and issue a ruling on its merits.

Kirby, who is not an attorney, earlier this year wrote and filed her own Petition for a Writ of Certiorari for her case.

The case is part of a lawsuit that she filed against NCSU in 2014 that accuses its College of Veterinary Medicine of illegally expelling her from a Ph.D. program in 1994 because of her “perceived gender non-conformity, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and political affiliation or belief.”

The petition, among other things, alleges that two professors in charge of the program deliberately gave her failing grades in several courses after they learned she attended a national LGBT rights March on Washington in October 1993. It says the improper grades led to her dismissal from the program based on failing grades.

Court records show that the statute of limitations for filing a lawsuit for the alleged discrimination in 1994 was extended to 2014 after the university sent Kirby a bill in 2013 for tuition it claimed she owed the school from her enrollment in the Ph.D. program 20 years earlier.

Her petition for Supreme Court consideration was part of an appeal of a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which upheld a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina dismissing her lawsuit.

The District Court dismissed the case on grounds that the court “lacks subject matter jurisdiction over this case.” The court, among other things, cited an 11th Amendment provision in the U.S. Constitution that gives states and state institutions immunity from being sued by private individuals.

The District Court also denied Kirby’s claims that she had been protected under Title IX of a federal civil rights law banning discrimination by educational institutions on grounds that sexual orientation was not covered under that statute.

Kirby argued in her Supreme Court filing that the lower courts’ decisions were based on an overly narrow interpretation of Title IX in direct conflict with a more recent decision by another federal court. She also argued that the lower courts’ decisions were in conflict with the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

If the court had accepted Kirby’s case and eventually handed down a decision in her favor it would have put in place something LGBT rights attorneys have been seeking through other cases during the past several years – a definitive ruling that existing federal civil rights laws ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.

Such a decision would effectively ban discrimination against LGBT people in all 50 states and make it unnecessary for Congress to pass an LGBT civil rights bill, which Congress has declined to do for more than 30 years.

Attorneys familiar with Kirby’s case said a decision by the Supreme Court not to take the case would not harm the other cases pending in lower courts seeking to expand non-discrimination protections for LGBT people.

“I am disappointed that the court was not ready to consider the questions raised by my case since they affect millions of Americans daily,” Kirby told the Washington Blade in an email message. “I am hopeful they will address these issues in the near future in a way that ensures ‘Equal Justice Under Law,’” she said.

Kirby also told the Blade she has filed complaints against NCSU with the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Justice seeking an administrative remedy to her allegations of discrimination. She said representatives of both federal agencies told her they would wait until her court case reached a conclusion before deciding whether to consider her case.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

leathermen_at_gun_control_rally_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
Local
Gun control advocates gather at Lafayette Square
Ralph Northam again criticizes North Carolina’s HB 2
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
transgender, Supreme Court, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Anita Bonds, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
dynasty_joan_collins_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Dynasty’ reboot set for The CW
Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral
‘Golden Girls’ action figures to debut at New York Comic Con
Margot Robbie supports Australian gay marriage on ‘SNL’
‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet
LOGO breaks ratings records with ‘All Stars 2’ and ‘Prince Charming’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup