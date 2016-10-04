CENTREVILLE, Va. — The chairman of the Prince William County School Board on Saturday criticized his colleagues who delayed a vote on a proposal that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the school district’s nondiscrimination policy.

“Their mindset was to take more time to look into it,” Ryan Sawyers told the Washington Blade after he spoke at Northern Virginia Pride that took place at the Bull Run Special Events Center in Centreville. “I disagree with it strongly.”

“I think we’ve had plenty of time, if not decades, for us to understand this issue,” he added.

The Prince William County School Board on Sept. 21 voted by a 5-1 margin to postpone a final vote on the proposal. Sawyers is the only member of the school board who opposed the motion.

“It’s just time that we move forward,” he told the Blade. “It’s been far too long that sexual orientation and gender identity haven’t been in our nondiscrimination policy.”

The Fairfax and Arlington County School Districts have added sexual orientation and gender identity to their nondiscrimination policies. The city of Alexandria also includes these protections in its schools.

State Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County) and other opponents of the Prince William County proposal insist Virginia law prohibits school boards from adding sexual orientation and gender identity to their nondiscrimination policies unless the General Assembly were to pass a statute allowing them to do so. Attorney General Mark Herring said in a 2015 opinion that school boards can add LGBT-specific protections to their nondiscrimination policies.

“I’m very comfortable with our legal standing here,” Sawyers told the Blade. “To me it’s just a matter of doing what’s right and what’s obvious.”