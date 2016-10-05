October 5, 2016 at 3:43 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Anderson Cooper renews contract with CNN
Anderson Cooper, CNN, gay news, Washington Blade

Anderson Cooper (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Anderson Cooper isn’t leaving CNN anytime soon.

CNN confirmed Cooper signed a long-term deal to stay with the network. This takes Cooper out of the running to replace Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on ABC’s “Live with Kelly.” A source told Entertainment Tonight Cooper was a co-host front-runner for Ripa, but “he was never a frontrunner for executives who oversee the show.”

The contract will still allow Cooper to appear as a correspondent at CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” a position he has held since 2007.

Cooper will co-moderate the second presidential debate with Martha Raddatz on Sunday night.

 

lgbt_democrats_of_virginia_at_nova_pride_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
conversion therapy, LGBT youth, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Wally Brewster, Dominican Republic, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
lemony_snicket_trailer_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ series releases first teaser
Oregon bakery that refused lesbian customers shuts down
Anderson Cooper renews contract with CNN
Reel Affirmations LGBT Film Festival returns Oct. 13-16
QUEERY: Carlton Ray Smith
‘The Daily Show’ sets up ‘No Gays’ food truck in North Carolina
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup