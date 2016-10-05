Anderson Cooper renews contract with CNN

Anderson Cooper isn’t leaving CNN anytime soon.

CNN confirmed Cooper signed a long-term deal to stay with the network. This takes Cooper out of the running to replace Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on ABC’s “Live with Kelly.” A source told Entertainment Tonight Cooper was a co-host front-runner for Ripa, but “he was never a frontrunner for executives who oversee the show.”

The contract will still allow Cooper to appear as a correspondent at CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” a position he has held since 2007.

Cooper will co-moderate the second presidential debate with Martha Raddatz on Sunday night.