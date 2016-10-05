Chase Brexton board president condemns emails

Carolyn Kennedy, president of the Chase Brexton Health Care Board of Directors, released a video message on Sept. 29 to the Chase Brexton community. In the five-and-a-half-minute video, Kennedy acknowledged “there’s been so much going on in the past several weeks” and that she wanted speak personally in her own voice rather than by email to offer reassurances that the health provider will continue offering “compassionate health care.”

Kennedy did not indicate that any of the actions taken by CEO Richard Larison (the firing of five professional caregivers prior to a union vote by employees that sparked the protest) would be reversed. In fact, she stated that the board supports all of the senior leadership team at Chase Brexton.

Approximately halfway into the video, however, Kennedy lashed out against those who have sent emails to management, which she characterized as “disturbing” and “vicious.”

The emails, said Kennedy, contained threats to disclose personal information and included “highly offensive, overtly racist sentiment.” The messages represented “slander, cyber bullying and hate crimes.”

The video sparked a backlash.

“First, I want to say that I think it’s horrific that anyone would stoop to racism,” Kate Sumiko Riley-Bruce, a lead organizer for the Chase Brexton protest on Aug. 19, told the Blade. “Not only does it not help our fight at all, it is repugnant. This isn’t about race. This is about us wanting quality providers at Chase Brexton, as well as getting back the fired providers who were the best of the best.”

She added, “As for her other statements – if they want our trust and what’s best for us they would not have stolen our providers, and if they want to respect diversity their staff would stop constantly mis-gendering transgender patients!”