October 5, 2016 at 3:06 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘The Daily Show’ sets up ‘No Gays’ food truck in North Carolina
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“The Daily Show” decided to demonstrate how ridiculous and terrifying North Carolina’s HB2 bill can be by setting up a “No Gays Allowed” barbeque food truck.

Correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper were sent out on the field to man a barbeque food truck that refuses to serve gay people. The duo judges potential customers’ gayness simply by a feeling.

One customer says he has been married for 22 years and isn’t gay, but Klepper refuses to serve him because he gets “a weird vibe.”

“Your gay taste buds aren’t even calibrated to enjoy straight mac and cheese. They’re more cultivated to enjoy things like cilantro and penis,” Klepper tells another customer.

Most people either walk away without service or are befuddled as to why they are setting off someone’s gaydar. After telling one customer he won’t be served because he seems gay the customer questions as to why that is. His friend, a pastor, notes that isn’t what he should be focused on and the real problem is the food truck should serve him regardless if he is gay or not.

Watch it below.

 

 

