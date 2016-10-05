Edith Windsor feels ‘happy and full’ after remarriage

Edith Windsor’s remarriage to Judith Kasen last week is the beginning of a new chapter in the LGBT rights activist’s life.

“I feel full and whole after my years of mourning,” Windsor, 87, told NBC OUT about her remarriage. “I didn’t believe I could feel this kind of love again.”

“Feels wonderful,” Kasen, 51, says. “We are very happy we went ahead and just did it!”

As for a honeymoon, NBC OUT reports the newlywed couple has plans to go on an Olivia cruise in February. However, they may end up going on a longer vacation.

“If Trump becomes president, we are going on a four-year honeymoon in Barcelona,” Windsor says.

Windsor sued the federal government in 2009 following the death of her wife Thea Spyer in a Supreme Court case that gave same-sex couples the same federal marriage benefits as heterosexual couples.