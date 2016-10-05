October 5, 2016 at 2:47 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Edith Windsor feels ‘happy and full’ after remarriage
Edith Windsor, white men, gay news, Washington Blade

Edith Windsor. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Edith Windsor’s remarriage to Judith Kasen last week is the beginning of a new chapter in the LGBT rights activist’s life.

“I feel full and whole after my years of mourning,” Windsor, 87, told NBC OUT about her remarriage. “I didn’t believe I could feel this kind of love again.”

“Feels wonderful,” Kasen, 51, says. “We are very happy we went ahead and just did it!”

As for a honeymoon, NBC OUT reports the newlywed couple has plans to go on an Olivia cruise in February. However, they may end up going on a longer vacation.

“If Trump becomes president, we are going on a four-year honeymoon in Barcelona,” Windsor says.

Windsor sued the federal government in 2009 following the death of her wife Thea Spyer in a Supreme Court case that gave same-sex couples the same federal marriage benefits as heterosexual couples.

