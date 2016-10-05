October 5, 2016 at 12:58 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
Falls Church News-Press, gay news, Washington Blade

Publisher Nicholas Benton is seeking donations to keep the Falls Church News-Press afloat. (Photo courtesy Twitter)

Longtime LGBT rights advocate Nicholas Benton, owner and editor of the Falls Church News-Press, issued an emergency appeal this week for financial support for the community newspaper.

“I’d intended to write individual letters to each of you about this, but the emergency facing the FCNP is imminent and will impact our ability to produce an edition this week unless we get help,” Benton said in an email message.

“[W]e’ve been squeezed to the max, hit repeatedly by the great recession, the (incorrect) rap on print newspapers, the unscrupulous Wells Fargo calling in our line of credit for no reason, and political pressures brought against some of our key advertisers,” Benton said in his email message.

The message includes a link to a page in the online fundraising site Crowdfunding, which describes a plan to email a PDF file of the print edition of the paper to 100,000 area readers.

“This will enhance the influence of the newspaper by many orders of magnitude in the wider Northern Virginia region of the Washington, D.C. Metro area where it has been a respected institution since 1991,” Benton states on the fundraising page.

“If we can get past this current crisis, our future will be very bright,” he said. ”So this is it. Please help with your generosity today.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

nick_benton_460x470_courtesy_twitter watermark
Local
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
Prince William School Board chair criticizes nondiscrimination vote delay
conversion therapy, LGBT youth, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Wally Brewster, Dominican Republic, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
cartoon_161005_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_ranslem watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: ‘Wake me on Nov. 9’
‘American Horror Story’ renewed for seventh season
‘Orange is the New Black’ star Samira Wiley gets engaged to girlfriend
‘Mean Girls’ musical to make world debut in D.C. next year
‘Dynasty’ reboot set for The CW
Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup