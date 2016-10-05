Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support

Longtime LGBT rights advocate Nicholas Benton, owner and editor of the Falls Church News-Press, issued an emergency appeal this week for financial support for the community newspaper.

“I’d intended to write individual letters to each of you about this, but the emergency facing the FCNP is imminent and will impact our ability to produce an edition this week unless we get help,” Benton said in an email message.

“[W]e’ve been squeezed to the max, hit repeatedly by the great recession, the (incorrect) rap on print newspapers, the unscrupulous Wells Fargo calling in our line of credit for no reason, and political pressures brought against some of our key advertisers,” Benton said in his email message.

The message includes a link to a page in the online fundraising site Crowdfunding, which describes a plan to email a PDF file of the print edition of the paper to 100,000 area readers.

“This will enhance the influence of the newspaper by many orders of magnitude in the wider Northern Virginia region of the Washington, D.C. Metro area where it has been a respected institution since 1991,” Benton states on the fundraising page.

“If we can get past this current crisis, our future will be very bright,” he said. ”So this is it. Please help with your generosity today.”