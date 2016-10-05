Kaine, Pence energized in face off

In stark contrast to the face-off between the presidential nominees, Mike Pence and Tim Kaine came off as formidable opponents in the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, although Pence spent a lot of time dodging questions and denying Donald Trump made controversial remarks the candidate in fact said.

While Trump was markedly unprepared — and often bizarre in his responses — during his debate with Hillary Clinton, Pence was on the ball during the 90-minute debate at the Farmville, Va.-based Longwood University and eager to criticize Clinton for the state of U.S. foreign and economic affairs, her use of a private email server and the accusation of “pay-to-play” at the Clinton Foundation.

“There’s a reason why people question the trustworthiness of Hillary Clinton,” Pence said. “And that’s because they’re paying attention. I mean, the reality is, when she was secretary of state…the Clinton Foundation accepted foreign contributions from foreign governments and foreign donors while she was secretary of state. She had a private server to keep that pay-to-play process out of the reach of the public.”

Kaine responded to the criticism — which was anticipated thanks to an email blast sent by the Republican National Committee before the debate calling Pence the victor — by asserting the Clinton Foundation “does an awful lot of good work” that did not affect Clinton’s decisions as secretary of state — an observation others have made despite the foundation receiving donations from anti-gay countries.

But much of Pence’s energy was devoted to dodging moderator Elaine Quijano’s questions about Trump’s record or policies. Asked whether Trump has the temperament to be president, Pence responded with attacks on Clinton for instability in the Middle East and Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

On the bombshell New York Times report that found Trump claimed a loss of nearly $1 billion in 1995 and may not have paid any taxes for two decades, Pence went into a tirade about the extent to which Clinton’s plan would add to the debt (which is actually estimated to be smaller than Trump’s plan).

Many times during the debate, Pence denied Trump had taken positions that were in fact espoused by the candidate. When Kaine pointed out that Trump’s immigration plan calls for deporting 16 million people, Pence replied, “That’s nonsense. That’s nonsense.” Pence similarly dismissed as “nonsense” Kaine’s assertion Trump was unaware Russia had invaded Crimea, even though the presidential nominee said Putin is “not going to go into Ukraine” in an August interview.

After Pence said Trump would never sign legislation that would punish women for having abortions, Kaine asked why the candidate in fact made those remarks. Pence replied, “He’s not a polished politician like you and Hillary Clinton.”

Kaine was just as energized — if not more — during the debate (perhaps to his detriment for frequently interrupting Pence), criticizing Pence for being No. 2 on a ticket with a presidential nominee that has degraded women, Mexicans and Muslims, praised dictators and being the only White House hopeful in 30 years who hasn’t released his tax returns.

“Gov. Pence had to give Donald Trump his tax returns to show he was qualified to be vice president,” Kaine said. “Donald Trump must give the American public his tax returns to show that he’s qualified to be president. And he’s breaking his promise.”

Kaine came to the debate apparently prepared with a number of zingers criticizing Trump. Referencing Trump’s praise for dictators, Kaine envisioned a “personal Mt. Rushmore” for Trump consisting of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein. On Trump’s potential plan to stop terrorism, Kaine quipped, “Donald Trump can’t start a Twitter war with Miss Universe without shooting himself in the foot.”

Despite the distinction between Kaine as a reliable supporter of LGBT rights and Pence as someone with a long anti-LGBT record, Quijano asked no question about those issues. For that matter, Quijano asked nothing about Pence signing into law as Indiana governor a “religious freedom” law seen to enable sweeping anti-LGBT discrimination, even though the measure — and the outcry from the business community and LGBT advocates that followed — brought him to the national stage.

In addition to no LGBT question from the moderator, Kaine didn’t bring up Pence’s anti-LGBT history to attack him. The only time LGBT rights came up was when Kaine criticized Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin, whom Kaine said “persecutes LGBT folks and journalists.”

The opportunity was presented during a portion of the debate dedicated to social issues, although Quijano only asked one question on the value of faith for each candidate. Kaine talked about being a Catholic and the conflict he felt as governor of Virginia allowing the death penalty to go forward. Pence drew on his faith to talk about his opposition to abortion rights, saying Clinton supports partial-birth abortions and undoing the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortions. In response, Kaine said the Democratic ticket believes women should “make their own decision about pregnancy.”

Attending the debate as guests of Kaine were Carol Schall and Mary Townley, education professionals working with special needs children and among the couples in the lawsuit that won marriage equality in Virginia, as well as their daughter, Emily Schall Townley, a freshman honors college student.

The next debate for the 2016 presidential season is set to take place on Sunday between Clinton and Trump at Washington University in St. Louis.