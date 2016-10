“The Year of Magical Thinking,” starring Kathleen Turner, runs at Arena Stage (1101 6th St., S.W.) from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

The story, based on Joan Didion’s award-winning memoir, follows the author as she deals with life the year after her husband’s death. The show is directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Tickets are $90.

For more details, visit arenastage.org.