October 5, 2016 at 1:18 pm EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Donald Trump, presidential campaign, gay news, Washington Blade

Donald Trump (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Although to some it has been obvious all along, surely now everyone must recognize the Donald Trump presidential campaign has entered an alternate universe. His advisers are now saying it is OK he paid no taxes and are calling him brilliant for that.

They also appear to agree going after the Clintons’ marriage is a good strategy for him even as he is losing the women’s vote by a big margin. Former New York Mayor and current irrational individual, Rudy Giuliani, went on CNN and called Trump an ‘absolute genius’ for paying no taxes and filing a personal tax return indicating he lost a billion dollars in 1995. He now thinks getting away without paying your fair share for the military, veterans benefits, schools and infrastructure makes you a genius. That information comes after we learned Trump and his children believe there is no difference between personal money and that of their (c) 3 charitable foundation. The Trumps seem to treat their foundation, which other people have contributed to, as a personal slush fund to pay legal debts and purchase other trinkets.

Giuliani went on to confirm he is living in an alternate universe when he said it was perfectly fine for Trump to say Hillary cheated on Bill even if he has not one iota of evidence to make the claim. This is the view of a thrice-married admitted adulterer whose first wife was his second cousin.

But it seems being married three times is a requirement to be a Trump adviser as Newt Gingrich, who left his first wife while she was recovering from cancer and has married twice more, is a trump adviser/apologist as well. Though it must be said Gingrich did say Trump’s middle of the night tweet attacking former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, might have been inappropriate.

The idea of Trump attacking the Clintons on their marriage really is laughable considering Trump himself is a thrice-married adulterer.

Even after the New York Times managed to get the cover pages of his 1995 taxes he continues to say he is unwilling to release his full taxes which indicates to all Americans he is simply not willing to share how he really screwed them using every possible loophole to get out of paying his fair share.

It can only be hoped the actions of Trump and his campaign have given some backbone to Congress, at least the few remaining clear thinking members of that once august body, that it’s way past time to take a serious look at the tax code and make the changes needed so wealthy people and corporations can’t get away tax free.

Hillary Clinton’s tax proposals to raise the taxes on wealthy people and get them to pay their fair share are eminently fair. It’s obscene for anyone to suggest the current law and loopholes allowing a billionaire like Trump to be able to get away without paying any personal taxes should stand.

We have seen Trump’s campaign deteriorate by the day. It has become embarrassing to watch the women surrogates he has appearing on TV deal with what he says and defend it. He has run a totally sexist campaign and has been aided and abetted in that by a large percentage of the media. We must recognize women, particularly women politicians, are still treated differently. Trump has accurately been called a sexist, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, bully. He has proven to be a total boor.

I was recently reminded of the eloquent speech given in 2012 by the first woman prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard. It has since become known simply as the ‘misogyny’ speech. She went on the floor of the Australian Parliament and called out the opposition leader Tony Abbott on his sexism and misogyny. Surely there were women around the world who hearing that stood and applauded for her guts and only wished they had made that speech to every man who had ever tried to put them down for simply being a woman.

We are seeing this happening to Hillary Clinton today in so many ways from attacks on her stamina to reporters debating how much she should smile in a debate. Yet she knows Americans are not yet ready to hear her make that speech.

Maybe after she wins in November, and is sworn in as president next January, the time for an American woman to make that speech will be closer.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.

nick_benton_460x470_courtesy_twitter watermark
Local
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
Prince William School Board chair criticizes nondiscrimination vote delay
conversion therapy, LGBT youth, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Wally Brewster, Dominican Republic, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
cartoon_161005_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_ranslem watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: ‘Wake me on Nov. 9’
‘American Horror Story’ renewed for seventh season
‘Orange is the New Black’ star Samira Wiley gets engaged to girlfriend
‘Mean Girls’ musical to make world debut in D.C. next year
‘Dynasty’ reboot set for The CW
Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup