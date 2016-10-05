Although to some it has been obvious all along, surely now everyone must recognize the Donald Trump presidential campaign has entered an alternate universe. His advisers are now saying it is OK he paid no taxes and are calling him brilliant for that.

They also appear to agree going after the Clintons’ marriage is a good strategy for him even as he is losing the women’s vote by a big margin. Former New York Mayor and current irrational individual, Rudy Giuliani, went on CNN and called Trump an ‘absolute genius’ for paying no taxes and filing a personal tax return indicating he lost a billion dollars in 1995. He now thinks getting away without paying your fair share for the military, veterans benefits, schools and infrastructure makes you a genius. That information comes after we learned Trump and his children believe there is no difference between personal money and that of their (c) 3 charitable foundation. The Trumps seem to treat their foundation, which other people have contributed to, as a personal slush fund to pay legal debts and purchase other trinkets.

Giuliani went on to confirm he is living in an alternate universe when he said it was perfectly fine for Trump to say Hillary cheated on Bill even if he has not one iota of evidence to make the claim. This is the view of a thrice-married admitted adulterer whose first wife was his second cousin.

But it seems being married three times is a requirement to be a Trump adviser as Newt Gingrich, who left his first wife while she was recovering from cancer and has married twice more, is a trump adviser/apologist as well. Though it must be said Gingrich did say Trump’s middle of the night tweet attacking former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, might have been inappropriate.

The idea of Trump attacking the Clintons on their marriage really is laughable considering Trump himself is a thrice-married adulterer.

Even after the New York Times managed to get the cover pages of his 1995 taxes he continues to say he is unwilling to release his full taxes which indicates to all Americans he is simply not willing to share how he really screwed them using every possible loophole to get out of paying his fair share.

It can only be hoped the actions of Trump and his campaign have given some backbone to Congress, at least the few remaining clear thinking members of that once august body, that it’s way past time to take a serious look at the tax code and make the changes needed so wealthy people and corporations can’t get away tax free.

Hillary Clinton’s tax proposals to raise the taxes on wealthy people and get them to pay their fair share are eminently fair. It’s obscene for anyone to suggest the current law and loopholes allowing a billionaire like Trump to be able to get away without paying any personal taxes should stand.

We have seen Trump’s campaign deteriorate by the day. It has become embarrassing to watch the women surrogates he has appearing on TV deal with what he says and defend it. He has run a totally sexist campaign and has been aided and abetted in that by a large percentage of the media. We must recognize women, particularly women politicians, are still treated differently. Trump has accurately been called a sexist, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, bully. He has proven to be a total boor.

I was recently reminded of the eloquent speech given in 2012 by the first woman prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard. It has since become known simply as the ‘misogyny’ speech. She went on the floor of the Australian Parliament and called out the opposition leader Tony Abbott on his sexism and misogyny. Surely there were women around the world who hearing that stood and applauded for her guts and only wished they had made that speech to every man who had ever tried to put them down for simply being a woman.

We are seeing this happening to Hillary Clinton today in so many ways from attacks on her stamina to reporters debating how much she should smile in a debate. Yet she knows Americans are not yet ready to hear her make that speech.

Maybe after she wins in November, and is sworn in as president next January, the time for an American woman to make that speech will be closer.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.