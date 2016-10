Virginia Opera double bill features ‘Sins,’ ‘Pagliacci’

Virginia Opera presents “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Pagliacci” at George Mason University Center for the Arts Concert Hall (4400 University Dr., Fairfax, Va.) on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

In “The Seven Deadly Sins,” Anna travels across America encountering a deadly sin in each city she visits. In “Pagliacci” a traveling troupe of actors have their lives blur with the work they’re performing. Out baritone Michael Chioldi stars as Tonio in the show. Tickets range from $54-110.

For more information, visit cfa.gmu.edu.