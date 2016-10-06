October 6, 2016 at 12:46 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Toronto opens ‘only gay sports bar’
Toronto has expanded its LGBT bar scene with the opening of “officially Toronto’s only gay sports bar,” Global News reports.

Striker Sports Bar opened in September as a haven for gay people to enjoy watching sports without the hassle of finding an appropriate bar.

Bar co-owner Kevin Lee told Global News he and his business partners came up with the idea after they struggled to find somewhere to watch a hockey game.

“It was really uncomfortable looking for these places and not having anywhere to go and sit down and look at the televised sports,” Lee says.

Striker Sports Bar is meant to be an inclusive space for all to watch sports.

“The whole idea behind Striker is to bridge that gap between the predominantly straight — I would say straight — sports leagues and the gays,” Lee says.

Since the bar’s opening, it has earned a five-star Yelp rating.

