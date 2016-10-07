Benefits of moving in the fall

It’s no secret that summer is the most popular time of year for families to facilitate a move. Kids are out of school and schedules are a bit easier to handle. However, did you know that there are many advantages to moving during the fall season? First of all, many moving companies are usually very anxious and ready to serve your needs during the fall, as they have just come off their peak demand during the summer months. Our team at Metropolitan Moving & Storage had 35 moves in one weekend alone during the month of August.

Temperature is another huge advantage. Even though summer has more sunny days, it is also the hottest time. While most moving crews are conditioned for any season, fall’s cooler temps can allow you to avoid the 100-degree sweltering weather as you are doing your own preparation.

Also, the real estate market tends to be a little less competitive during the fall season. Most sellers want to get their homes sold before the holidays, so the fall is usually crunch time if they weren’t successful during the summer.

Quick moving tips from the professionals:

While falling leaves are beautiful to look at it, it can be a safety hazard when lugging in heavy boxes or furniture. Make sure all pathways for movers are cleared ahead of time to avoid any slips or falls.

For those with kids, moving at the start of the new school year is not ideal. In terms of the moving process, plan ahead to make the transition smoother. Call a reputable moving company as soon as you decide that you are moving and ask for a consultation to get the ball rolling.

Pack your least essential items first and the most essential items last. Fill a box with moving day essentials like paper plates, medicine, paper towels, toiletries, all documents related to settlement and closing of homes, checkbooks and a list that includes your movers’ contact information, in case of emergency. This way you can be up-and-running in your new home ASAP.

Talk to your moving company in advance to find out their protocol for inclement weather conditions. Fall is usually prone to heavy rains and damaging winds. If you see that the local weather forecast is calling for severe weather, call your moving company to inquire about the possibility of rescheduling your move.

With good planning and the support of a skilled and professional moving team, you can easily make the fall season the best option for your move and ensure a stress-free experience.

Jonathan M. Neal is president and CEO of Metropolitan Moving and Storage, Inc. For more information, visit dcmetropolitanmoving.com or call 301-279-0090 or 703-837-0091.