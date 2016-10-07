October 7, 2016 at 4:00 pm EDT | by Maximilian Sycamore
Center Global holds annual reception
Center Global, gay news, Washington Blade

Paty Hernandez, center, receives the Global Courage Award at the Center Global Reception on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Center Global at their 4th annual reception on Thursday presented the Global Advocate and Global Courage Awards.

A project of the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, Center Global welcomes LGBT and intersex asylum seekers from all over the globe and provides the assistance they need during the asylum process.

“Those who arrive in this area after escaping persecution abroad are fortunate to have Center Global and its hardworking volunteers,” said Ty Cobb, director of Human Rights Campaign Global.

Center Global Chair Matthew Corso presented the Global Advocate Award to Dr. Chloe Schwenke, a human rights and social inclusion activist.

Center Global, gay news, Washington Blade

Dr. Chloe Schwenke receives the Global Advocate Award at the fourth annual Center Global Reception at the Chastleton on Oct. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“When we talk about refugees and asylum seekers, and actually all of us that are LGBTI, we have been fighting the battle against ‘no’ all our lives,” Schwenke said in her speech.

Holding an award that celebrated a career spanning more than three decades, she paid tribute to the individuals she has helped.

“For refugees and asylum seekers, that ‘no’ is so strong that you’ve reached the terrible point of having to leave your own country, and your own friends and networks behind,” said Schwenke.

Schwenke, a transgender woman, has worked actively with LGBT and intersex persons in countries where they are most under threat.

“I can stand in solidarity with my trans sisters and brothers around the world, and I do, but I don’t speak for them, they speak for themselves. And I have such incredible faith for their quest for the ‘yes,’” she said.

Two individuals were honored with the Global Courage Award, recognizing their efforts in promoting LGBT human rights, assisting vulnerable LGBT and intersex populations in their home countries and continuing these efforts here in the U.S.

For 20 years Paty Hernandez served as director of a trans advocacy group, Aspidh Rainbow, in El Salvador. She fled to the U.S. in 2014 due to anti-trans violence, and now works as a director at Casa Ruby, which provides assistance to LGBT and intersex individuals.

Speaking through an interpreter, Hernandez used her to speech to make a plea for immigration lawyers willing to working pro bono in a bid to cut down long waiting lists.

“I’m really, really lucky, but many transgendered sisters came from El Salvador, or from other countries, looking to be happy, but they don’t have the opportunity to reach an attorney because they are really expensive,” she said.

Fellow recipient Temitope “Temi” Oke served as an HIV prevention worker in Nigeria for more than four years. In early 2014 he sought asylum in the U.S. after the government began to criminalize LGBT and intersex people.

“People were after me, because they believed that as a program officer, providing HIV prevention for men who have sex with men, believe that I am converting young men to be homosexuals,” he said.

Temi is now the founder and active member of a support group exclusively for LGBT asylum seekers and asylees.

“Luckily for me I met someone from Center Global, I came in contact with Center Global,” he said. “Through Center Global and the D.C. Center, my life turned around.”

Center Global, gay news, Washington Blade

Temitope “Temi” Oke (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

lgbt_democrats_of_virginia_at_nova_pride_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
rainbow_caduceus_460x470_public_domain watermark
National
NIH designates LGBT people as health disparity population
Orlando Pride postponed due to Hurricane Matthew
Buddy Dyer: Pulse massacre ‘darkest day’ in Orlando’s history
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
paty_hernandez_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
eric_stults_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Consider hosting an LGBT asylum seeker
Corporate equality, from Comcast to Charlotte
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
h_and_m_gay_kiss_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
One Million Moms calls for boycott of H&M for ‘pushing LGBT agenda’
Rosie O’Donnell meets Ivanka Trump, writes poem about it
New Bowie box set explores key era
Two lesbians trapped in a boat
Adele takes selfie with gay dads and their baby
Toronto opens ‘only gay sports bar’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup