New Bowie box set explores key era

It’s only been eight months since David Bowie, rock’s most fearless innovator, left this world behind. His music, though, remains eternal.

Parlophone Records is in the process of presenting Bowie’s entire catalog through a lavish series of box sets. Last September, the first collection in the series, “Five Years (1969/1973),” surveyed Bowie’s early string of landmark albums, including “Space Oddity,” “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Hunky Dory,” “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” “Aladdin Sane” and “Pin Ups.”

That’s a pretty impressive roster of music for one set, and while its sequel, the just-released “Who Can I Be Now? (1974/1976),” contains some essential Bowie classics, it doesn’t quite measure up to the first in terms of content for the money spent. Like its predecessor, “Who Can I Be Now? (1974/1976)” is available in digital and 12-disc CD formats along with a 13-LP vinyl edition. As with all of David Bowie’s archival releases, the collection is of the highest quality in terms of sound quality and packaging. The newly remastered versions of “Young Americans” and “Diamond Dogs” in particular pop out of the speakers with astonishing crispness and clarity. These timeless albums have never sounded better.

Bowie’s pivotal “Station to Station,” one of his very finest works, is offered in two mixes: the original and a complete remix by Harry Maslin that was first included in the massive 2010 box set devoted solely to that album. Fans who own that box will also already have the two-disc “Live at Nassau Coliseum” which captures a superb performance in support of “Station to Station.” It’s easily Bowie’s finest live album of the ‘70s, documenting him and his band at their fiery best.

The big addition that Parlophone has been hyping is “The Gouster,” an early version of what eventually morphed into the “Young Americans” album. One listen makes it clear why Bowie changed it dramatically. The album contains several tracks that were left off “Young Americans,” and earlier versions of several tracks that made the final release. ”The Gouster” is a fascinating listen, but mostly for historical purposes rather than as a discovery of some great long-lost Bowie album as Parlophone has been selling it.

Unfortunately the set also includes five LPs worth of Bowie’s 1974 mediocre-at-best “David Live.” Recorded at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia during the “Diamond Dogs” tour, “David Live” is a listless performance that has never been highly regarded. Bowie himself said that it should have been titled “David Bowie Is Alive and Well and Living Only in Theory.” The original mix is included on two LPs, along with a 2005 remix by producer Tony Visconti on three LPs. Also disappointing is the rarities collection “Re:Call 2,” which includes mostly single edits and inexplicably excludes key rarities like the demo of “Candidate” for “Diamond Dogs” that sounds completely different than the album version, or Bowie’s stellar glammed-up cover of Springsteen’s “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” recorded around the time of “Young Americans,” or the excellent outtake “After Today.”

That’s not to say that “Who Can I Be Now? (1974/1976)” isn’t worth picking up. It contains some of Bowie’s cornerstone classic albums of the ‘70s, but it is undeniably stretched a little thin. Some of the choices for inclusion are questionable and some of the exclusions are unforgivable. Still, for Bowie fans and completists who yearn for the highest possible quality versions of his classic albums, just like the first box, “Who Can I Be Now? (1974/1976)” delivers an impressive overview of a transitional period in Bowie’s career as he turned away from glam rock toward a more soulful and eclectic rock sound that would lead to even more experimental work in the future.