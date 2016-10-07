October 7, 2016 at 2:40 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
One Million Moms calls for boycott of H&M for ‘pushing LGBT agenda’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

One Million Moms is lashing out at H&M for its new “She’s a Lady” commercial, which features a variety of women modeling the brand’s clothing, for “pushing the LGBT agenda.”

The organization, a division of the American Family Association, has many issues with the commercial including scenes of a woman in her underwear and two women kissing underwater. According to Pink News, One Million Moms also blasted the company for featuring “what appears to be a man dressed as a woman in one segment.”

The “man dressed as a woman” is actually boxer and model Fatima Pinto. However, the commercial does feature transgender actress Hari Nef who One Million Moms overlooked.

The statement has since been amended.

“1MM is not sure of H&M clothing company’s thought process behind their new television ad, but if they are attempting to offend customers and families, they have succeeded. H&M’s newest ‘She’s A Lady’ commercial includes a woman wearing skimpy lingerie and ends with two teenage girls kissing while underwater. Parents find this type of advertising inappropriate and unnecessary especially since H&M’s target market is teens,” the statement reads.

“H&M Marketing Team may have thought this type of advertising was politically correct, but not only is it disgusting and confusing for children, it is pushing the LBGT agenda. Let H&M know their new ad is irresponsible. TAKE ACTION: Please use the information we have provided to contact H&M concerning their new commercial and ask that they pull this offensive ad immediately,” the statement continues.

H&M responded to One Million Moms’ concern in an email to The Huffington Post.

“With this campaign we want to celebrate diversity and encourage women around the world to be who they truly are. We don’t take a religious or political stand, but we want to show H&M is all about inclusiveness and diversity. We want to inspire customers to be true to self and dress their personal style. Everyone is welcome at H&M.”

 

