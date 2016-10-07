Resources and events for gay parents

Rainbow Families D.C. has its Fall Family Camp Weekend Oct. 14-16 at Camp Tockwogh (24370 Still Pond Neck Rd., Worton, Md.), about a two-hour drive from Washington. Camp Tockwogh is a 300-plus-acre campground on the Chesapeake Bay. The weekend provides LGBT families a chance to interact with arts and crafts, hikes, ice cream socials, a talent show, campfire, kickball and more.

Registration fees range from $110-155 per person based on housing selection and include two-night accommodations, activities and five meals. Children under age 3 are free. Full details at rainbowfamilies.org.

The following weekend from Oct. 20-23, Rainbow Families will have a Family & Friends Weekend at Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg, Va., a weekend full of “splashes, slideboards and hot springs.” The weekend offers changes for miniature gold, bolwing, amusement rides, cooking demonstrations, Halloween activities, spas, salons and access to a water park which comes with room reservation. Great Wolf Lodge is about 45 minutes from Richmond. Details at everyq.com.

The group also continues its “Maybe Baby” fall classes and conception support group throughout the coming months. Full information at rainbowfamilies.org.

November is national adoption month. Join Rainbow Families D.C. and the D.C. Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. for an adoption information night that will provide details on becoming a host, foster, respite or foster-to-adopt family in Washington. Other LGBT parents who are going through the adoption process will be present. It’s free and will be held at the D.C. Center (2000 14th St., N.W., suite 105). Details at thedccenter.org.

Want a big gay family-affirming road trip next summer? COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere) and Family Equality Council have their Family Week every summer (usually around the third week of July) in Provincetown, Mass. Check back later at colage.org for details on the 2017 event.

Family Equality Council will have its Family Weekend in D.C. event April 15-17 next year. It’s for LGBT parents, children, extended families and friends and is an annual event. Check later at familyequality.org for details.

A Richmond-based lesbian family has started Baby Change-N-Go, a new product that offers parents a safe and clean place to change diapers anywhere on the go. Baby Change-N-Go hangs on a door and unfolds to include a flat, secure place to place babies and change them efficiently. They were tired of not being able to find clean baby changing stations and decided to do something about it.

It took Brenda and Mahnaz Moosa, parents of 2-year-old twin boys, about a year and a half to take the product from the idea phase to the market and it’s just about ready. Orders are being taken now at babychangengo.com. The product is available for $99 in pink, blue and gray and can be personalized. Delivery will come in November.