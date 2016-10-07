October 7, 2016 at 1:58 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Rosie O’Donnell meets Ivanka Trump, writes poem about it
Rosie O’Donnell and Ivanka Trump met in a chance encounter, O’Donnell tweeted on Wednesday.

O’Donnell and Ivanka met at Nobu 57 in Manhattan, according to O’Donnell.

“@IvankaTrump in a city of 8 million – we meet face 2 face – i thank u 4 listening – mother 2 mother – on this new years week – my best 2 u,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

CNN reports the Trump campaign has confirmed the two  “ran into each other.” Another source told CNN they also had a conversation.

O’Donnell and Donald Trump have been feuding for the past decade and during last week’s presidential debate Hillary Clinton referenced comments he had made about O’Donnell.

“Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials. Some of it I said in entertainment, some of it said to somebody who has been very vicious to me, Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump responded. “I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.”

O’Donnell wrote an emotional poem about meeting Ivanka, describing how at first she did not recognize it was Trump’s eldest daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, sitting together. She also describes how she considered leaving, but eventually decided to introduce herself.

dear god
i prayed
guide me
out of here

we stood to move to another table
but i knew i could not stay
my heart i worried
would break again

it did 4 years ago
i won’t survive another one
change ur life
is the prescription

i walked the 5 steps toward her table
introduced myself
she smiled genuinely
her husband was warm and gracious

i told her of my children
some truths about myself
my pain and shame
she was absurdly kind

