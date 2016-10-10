D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site

An Oct. 6 raid on the headquarters in Dallas of Backpage.com, a global classified ad website for male and female escorts and the arrest of its chief executive officer will jeopardize the safety of sex workers in D.C. and elsewhere, according to the local sex worker advocacy group HIPS.

In a statement released on Oct. 7, HIPS said online advertising sites like Backpage.com provide a far safer way for individuals who engage in sex work as a means of economic survival to find customers.

Authorities in Texas and California investigated and carried out the raid on Backpage.com, on grounds that it accepted ads from pimps exploiting underage girls forced into sex trafficking. HIPS said this was another example of how law enforcement agencies take the wrong approach in addressing human trafficking.

“Human sex trafficking is vile and indefensible, and survivors of trafficking desperately need more resources and assistance,” the statement says. “This move against Backpage, however, has us at HIPS shaking our heads.”

It adds, “Under the pretense of protecting the vulnerable, public officials are destroying what little safety and security sex workers have in determining their own autonomy over their body. Yet again, criminalization and intimidation are being used to perpetuate stigma against sex workers that will only serve to increase the violence against them.”

California Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement that she initiated the action against Backpage.com following a joint three-year investigation by California and Texas authorities. She said the investigation found that Backpage was knowingly accepting ads from individuals engaging in sex trafficking.

“Raking in millions of dollars from the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable victims is outrageous, despicable and illegal,” Harris said. “Backpage and its executives purposefully and unlawfully designed Backpage to be the world’s top online brothel.”

Harris, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.).

The Texas raid and the arrest of Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer took place after Harris obtained arrest warrants for Ferrer and the company’s two founders and controlling shareholders, Michael Lacey and James Larkin. One of the warrants charges Ferrer with felony offenses of pimping of a minor, pimping, and conspiracy to commit pimping.

Lacey and Larkin, who had not been arrested as of Saturday, were charged with conspiracy to commit pimping.

The raid on Backpage and the arrest of Ferrer took place one day before the former CEO of the now-defunct male escort ad website Rentboy.com pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. to a charge of promoting prostitution.

The guilty plea by Jeffrey Hurant, 51, came a little over a year after the August 2015 raid on Rentboy’s New York headquarters by agents of the U.S. Office of Homeland Security on grounds that it operated an international prostitution ring.

Cyndee Clay, HIPS’ executive director, told the Washington Blade that HIPS has found in its role of providing services for sex workers in the D.C. metro area over a period of more than 10 years that the “vast majority” of sex workers who advertised in Backpage.com and Rentboy.com were not involved in sex trafficking.

“Yes, there might be a small number of people who are being trafficked and who were being advertised on Backpage,” Clay said. “But the vast majority who are advertising on Backpage and the vast majority of people who are doing sex work prostitution in D.C. are not engaged in trafficking and are not in a trafficking situation,” she said.

The Los Angeles Times, which was among the first to break the story about the arrest warrants triggering the Backpage raid and arrests, reported attorneys representing the arrested officials said they would issue a statement on behalf of the company and the arrested men at a later date.

The newspaper noted that in a 2011 interview, Larkin, one of the two Backpage founders, said the solution to combating sex trafficking was not to shut down websites that publish ads for adult escorts.

“What needs to be done is what we are doing: Hosts need to monitor and remove offending posts on a real-time basis, and cooperate rapidly when illegal posts are brought to their attention,” the L.A. Times quoted him as saying.

In its statement released on Oct. 7, HIPS said efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on Internet escort sites, including efforts by D.C. police who have arrested male customers responding to online escort ads, have jeopardized the safety of sex workers.

“Taking down Internet advertisement space for sex workers often keeps them from being able to engage in indoor work, forcing workers into unsafe situations on the streets,” the statement says. “It prevents workers from being able to screen their clients and manage their own advertising,” it says.

“When our clients have the ability to manage themselves online, it is a move against trafficking and exploitation,” says the statement. “Taking that space away is misguided at best and dangerous at worst.”

Similar to a growing number of human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, HIPS has called for decriminalization of sex work among consenting adults.