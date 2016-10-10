October 10, 2016 at 10:32 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sara Ramirez comes out as bisexual
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Sara Ramirez came out as bisexual during a speech at the True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit, a LGBT youth homelessness conference, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, (a) woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides,” Ramirez began in her speech. “I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to.”

The 41-year-old actress confirmed the announcement on Twitter.

Ramirez is known for playing Dr. Callie Torres, who identifies as bisexual, on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She has been married to banker Ryan DeBolt since 2012.

