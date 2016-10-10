Seeking to reshape the election after a disastrous weekend, Donald Trump was on full offense Sunday night in his second debate with Hillary Clinton — going as far as threatening to jail her if elected.

The town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis took place days after the Washington Post made public an explosive 2005 recording of Trump saying he made an advance on a married woman and bragging about sexual assault, which has led many Republicans — but not anti-LGBT activists — to withdraw support from his candidacy.

Amid expectations Trump would be contrite about the video during the debate, Trump apologized, but also insisted the video was “locker-room talk” and bigger problems are facing America. Under repeated questioning from moderator Anderson Cooper, Trump said he hasn’t acted on the things he said he did in the video.

In her first public remarks about the video, Clinton said it “represents exactly who he is” because the derogatory comments are consistent with what he said about other minority groups.

“It’s not only women and it’s not only this video that raises questions about his fitness to be our president,” Clinton said. “Because he has also targeted immigrants, African Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, Muslims, and others, so, this is who Donald Trump is, and the question for us, the question our country must answer is that this is not who we are.”

Faced with the attack, Trump ramped up tensions by shifting discussion to former President Bill Clinton’s infidelities and said there “has never been anybody in the history of politics in this nation that’s been so abusive to women.”

“And I will tell you that when Hillary brings up a point like that and talks about words that I said 11 years ago, I think it’s disgraceful and I think she should be ashamed of herself, if you want to know the truth,” Trump added.

Clinton sought to hit back by bringing up Trump’s racist comments, saying he should apologize for promoting the idea President Obama wasn’t born in the United States and calling for his birth certificate. Flagrantly distorting history, Trump said falsely that it was Clinton who raised the question in her 2008 presidential campaign and the apology should come from her for deleting 33,000 emails when they were under subpoena.

Trump promised if elected president to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, saying other people’s lives have been destroyed “for doing one fifth of what you’ve done.” Clinton insisted everything Trump just said was false and urged viewers to visit the fact-checker on her website.

When she said “it’s just awfully good” Trump isn’t in charge of the law, Trump replied, “Because you’d be in jail,” making an unprecedented pledge for a presidential candidate in the United States to jail his opponent.

Later in the debate, another noteworthy moment took place when Cooper asked Trump about an earlier report indicating he claimed nearly a $1 billion in losses on his 1995 tax returns and may not have paid taxes for two decades. Trump, who hasn’t made public his tax returns unlike other presidential candidates, said he “of course” used that loss to avoid paying taxes, but insisted he pays some form of taxes.

Another distinctive moment occured under questioning from co-moderator Martha Raddatz on whether Trump would still ban Muslims from entering the United States. Asked whether the ban still stands, Trump replied, “It’s called extreme vetting,” then proceeded to criticize Clinton for pledging to allow an increased number of Syrian refugees into the United States.

Trump held true during the debate to his form during the campaign of making untruthful statements. One that was particularly egregious was when he said he never made a claim that Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe whom Trump disparaged for gaining weight, had a sex tape. Trump very publicly accused Machado of being in a sex tape after Clinton invoked her during the debate as a new U.S. citizen who would vote against Trump.

The candidate also repeated the assertion he was against the Iraq war before the U.S. invasion under President George W. Bush — a point Clinton called out as “debunked” during the debate. Trump never publicly articulated opposition to the war and a Buzzfeed report found he indicated support for the invasion in a 2002 interview with Howard Stern. Nonetheless, Trump insisted in the debate his assertion he opposed the war “has not been debunked.”

But Clinton made at least one statement that wasn’t entirely truthful. When Trump brought up the “red line” drawn by Obama to mark the point in which the U.S. would lead military intervention in Syria, Clinton claimed she “was gone” from the Obama administration at the time. Although Clinton had left when Syria had in fact crossed the line by using chemical weapons, she was secretary of state when Obama drew the line in 2012.

LGBT issues came up in passing during the debate, but in response to a question from the audience on qualities the candidates would look for in Supreme Court picks and not in response to an LGBT-focused question. Although Trump said he’d choose justices in the mold of the late anti-LGBT U.S. Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, Clinton said she’d name justices who’d uphold abortion rights and marriage equality while Trump would overturn them.

“I want a Supreme Court that will stick with Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose and I want a Supreme Court that will stick with marriage equality,” Clinton said. “Now, Donald has put forth the names of some people that he would consider. And among the ones that he has suggested are people who would reverse Roe v. Wade and reverse marriage equality. I think that would be a terrible mistake and would take us backwards.”

Amid the rancor of the presidential election, the final question in the debate was from an audience member who asked the candidates to identify a positive quality about their opponent. Clinton identified Trump’s children, whom she said “are incredibly able and devoted” as a positive equality. Trump complimented Clinton by saying, “She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up. I respect that.”

The next and final debate is set to take place at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas on Oct. 19.