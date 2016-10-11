October 11, 2016 at 3:55 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel

James Charles, the 17-year-old makeup artist and YouTuber, is now CoverGirl’s first male spokesmodel.

Fellow spokesmodel Katy Perry broke the news on Instagram that the high schooler would be the makeup brand’s first CoverBoy.

Charles became a viral sensation after he posted his senior portraits on social media and confessed he brought his own ring light to the photo session retake.

The CoverBoy will kick off his new role by promoting the makeup brand’s new mascara So Lashy! and will eventually make his way into more ads and commercials.

Check out Charles announcing the news himself.

