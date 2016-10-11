CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel

James Charles, the 17-year-old makeup artist and YouTuber, is now CoverGirl’s first male spokesmodel.
Fellow spokesmodel Katy Perry broke the news on Instagram that the high schooler would be the makeup brand’s first CoverBoy.
Just wrapped another great @COVERGIRL shoot. Honored to have the pleasure to announce the very first COVERBOY, James Charles! Follow him @JCharlesBeauty! #COVERGIRLJames #glam❗️
Charles became a viral sensation after he posted his senior portraits on social media and confessed he brought his own ring light to the photo session retake.
So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring light with me so my highlight would be poppin. I love being extra 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P
— James Charles (@jcharlesbeauty) September 5, 2016
The CoverBoy will kick off his new role by promoting the makeup brand’s new mascara So Lashy! and will eventually make his way into more ads and commercials.
Check out Charles announcing the news himself.
THE SECRETS OUT.. so beyond excited to finally announce that I am the new face of #COVERGIRL and the first ever coverBOY. 😱 I am so thankful and excited and cannot wait to show you all what we have in store. Make sure you go check out @covergirl on Instagram for more info! AND YES I know I have lipstick on my teeth 😬😂 it was a looonnnnggg day.
