CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel

Meet @JCharlesBeauty: makeup artist, boundary breaker, and the newest COVERGIRL! Spread the word by regramming using #COVERGIRLJames. A photo posted by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on Oct 11, 2016 at 7:03am PDT

James Charles, the 17-year-old makeup artist and YouTuber, is now CoverGirl’s first male spokesmodel.

Fellow spokesmodel Katy Perry broke the news on Instagram that the high schooler would be the makeup brand’s first CoverBoy.

Just wrapped another great @COVERGIRL shoot. Honored to have the pleasure to announce the very first COVERBOY, James Charles! Follow him @JCharlesBeauty! #COVERGIRLJames #glam❗️ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 10, 2016 at 10:52pm PDT

Charles became a viral sensation after he posted his senior portraits on social media and confessed he brought his own ring light to the photo session retake.

So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring light with me so my highlight would be poppin. I love being extra 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P — James Charles (@jcharlesbeauty) September 5, 2016

The CoverBoy will kick off his new role by promoting the makeup brand’s new mascara So Lashy! and will eventually make his way into more ads and commercials.

Check out Charles announcing the news himself.