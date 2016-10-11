Debate star Ken Bone says he supports marriage equality

Presidential debate star Ken Bone stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night, decked out in his now famous red sweater, to say although he is still undecided about his vote he supports marriage equality.

Bone, who works in coal electricity, told Kimmel he stands behind Trump’s economic policy but doesn’t want marriage equality to be compromised.

“I would really hate for anyone’s rights to be taken back,” Bone says. “We fought so hard to get marriage equality and to get rights expanded to more Americans and I couldn’t–it would be unconscionable for me to see those taken away by a Supreme Court justice appointed by Donald Trump.”

Bone also told Kimmel the group was sequestered for 14 hours before the debate and they were given disposable cameras to capture the night.

“Several people wasted away to nothing with no Twitter access,” Bone joked.

Watch the interview below.