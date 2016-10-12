Bob the Drag Queen’s mother shot, calls for gun reform

Bob the Drag Queen is calling for gun reform after his mother was shot between the eyes by a stray bullet in Atlanta on Sunday night.

TMZ reports Bob the Drag Queen’s mother, Martha Anna Caldwell, survived the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

Caldwell and Bob the Drag Queen’s nephew were sitting in her car when the gunman jumped out of his car and started shooting another man. A stray bullet hit Caldwell between the eyes.

The season 8 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner took to Facebook to speak out on Georgia’s gun laws.

“GA is an open carry state. This gun may have been obtained legally. Because of lax gun laws my mother was shot. The bullet hit her right between the eyes, and it’s a miracle that she’s not only alive, but able to go home after a few stitches. WE NEED TO REFORM GUN LAWS. This could have been you, or worse this could have been your mother,” Bob the Drag Queen writes.

Bob the Drag Queen tweeted thanks for all of the support Caldwell had received.