October 12, 2016 at 1:41 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Bob the Drag Queen’s mother shot, calls for gun reform
Bob_the_Drag_Queen_Purse_First_Screenshot_600_by_400

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Bob the Drag Queen is calling for gun reform after his mother was shot between the eyes by a stray bullet in Atlanta on Sunday night.

TMZ reports Bob the Drag Queen’s mother, Martha Anna Caldwell, survived the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

Caldwell and Bob the Drag Queen’s nephew were sitting in her car when the gunman jumped out of his car and started shooting another man. A stray bullet hit Caldwell between the eyes.

The season 8 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner took to Facebook to speak out on Georgia’s gun laws.

“GA is an open carry state. This gun may have been obtained legally. Because of lax gun laws my mother was shot. The bullet hit her right between the eyes, and it’s a miracle that she’s not only alive, but able to go home after a few stitches. WE NEED TO REFORM GUN LAWS. This could have been you, or worse this could have been your mother,” Bob the Drag Queen writes.

Bob the Drag Queen tweeted thanks for all of the support Caldwell had received.

david_grosso_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
Comings & Goings
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
the_pulse_nightclub_460x470_2_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
National
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
National Park Service issues LGBTQ history study
Gay couple claims legal wedding in 1971
LGBT conference attendees weather Hurricane Matthew
NIH designates LGBT people as health disparity population
gay marriage, marriage lawsuit, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
sean_sasser_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
Combating ageism in a youth-obsessed community
Telling stories of Jewish LGBT lives
Consider hosting an LGBT asylum seeker
George_Takei_2_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
George Takei unhappy with gay Sulu scene in ‘Star Trek Beyond’
Bob the Drag Queen’s mother shot, calls for gun reform
Miley Cyrus opens up about pansexual identity
CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel
Debate star Ken Bone says he supports marriage equality
Trump supporters attack Anderson Cooper with homophobic tweets
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup