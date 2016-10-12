‘Drunk History’ recounts Stonewall Riots

Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” recounted the Stonewall Riots of 1969 with a hilariously inebriated twist.

“The Read” co-host Crissle West knocked back some liquor while she told the adventures of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the two transgender women of color who led the riots against police at Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village, played by transgender actresses Alexandra Grey and Trace Lysette respectively.

West explains Johnson’s integral role in the riots , that consisted mainly of queer and transgender people of color, and even briefly touched on Street Transvestites Action Revolutionaries, aka STAR, the organization started by Johnson and Riveria to help homeless LGBT people in New York.

While the story is an emotional and serious one, West adds plenty of comedic moments including lines like “I’m Marsha P. Johnson, bitch, and if you don’t like it, you can go to hell” and “She had had enough that motherfucking day.”

Wach it below.