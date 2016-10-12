George Takei unhappy with gay Sulu scene in ‘Star Trek Beyond’

George Takei is still unhappy about the portrayal of Sulu in the “Star Trek Beyond” film. In an interview with Digital Spy he explains why he was disappointed in the character.

“They talked about Sulu becoming gay, but it was such a tentative thing. Shakespeare said it: ‘Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,'” Takei says. “Sulu comes back, picks up the little girl and hugs her, and then puts his arm around a guy and they walk off…not even a kiss. Just hugging the baby and arm around the guy… and it’s over.”

Takei also speculated on how “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry might have incorporated a gay storyline into the modern franchise.

“He would’ve created a gay character who has his own history in this kind of society and explored what kind of issues he would have to deal with, and how he would’ve expressed himself, and how society would’ve dealt with him. All those potentials are there – and yet…,”Takei says.

In July Takei told the Hollywood Reporter he wasn’t pleased with Sulu being a gay character because “it’s a twisting of Gene’s creation, to which he put in so much thought. I think it’s really unfortunate.”