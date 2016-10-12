My late husband, Sean Sasser, taught a whole generation of Americans what it’s like to be a person of color, gay and living with HIV. Back in 1994, he was a fixture in MTV’s “Real World: San Francisco” household, and his public advocacy for people living with HIV was revolutionary. Sean was a natural educator and activist, and I know that if he were alive today, he would be supporting the D.C. Death with Dignity Act.

The dying process that Sean endured is a case study in why we need this law, which would authorize medical aid in dying and allow terminally ill adults to get a prescription they can take, when and if they decide, to end unbearable suffering in their final days or weeks.

Sean was a dynamic, loving man. He was a mentor to several kids, a pastry chef with 12 staff and two restaurants under his management, and for a time, a co-parent with me to our foster daughter Alice.

Sean was a big guy, a strong guy, a man with presence; but in 2013, he began losing weight, feeling exhausted and experiencing pain. Within less than a few months, he was diagnosed with stage 4 Mesothelioma, a diagnosis most often followed by less than 12 months to live.

Sean was determined to fight the cancer. He sought chemo, and any advice he could get. Even after his oncologist thought it was time to move toward hospice, Sean wanted to push forward with treatments. And so we did.

Eventually, however, the time came when Sean could barely get himself out of bed and to the bathroom. His pain was excruciating, and it landed him in the emergency room three times in one month. The oncologist could see no path forward; Sean had become too weak to even continue chemo.

I wish I could say that his decision to accept his inevitable death and enter hospice brought him peace, but it did not. The pain only got worse as we waited for the inevitable. I recall weeks before he passed, his emaciated body still persevering, him saying, “Why is this taking so long, I want it to be over already.”

And to be frank, so did I.

This once strong man, who could lift our foster daughter under one arm and our goddaughter under the other, was now not even able to roll over or use a bedpan. Even for the most basic of needs, he was dependent on me.

As skilled and compassionate as his hospice team was, I will always be angry that we did not have more options to help Sean get past the suffering.

My husband was ready to let go and be done with the pain and long farewell. But here in D.C., his only choice was to endure the terror, the powerlessness and pain. My only choice was to try to help him through it, to simply wait for the inevitable as he suffered needlessly.

Sean’s drawn-out dying process reminded me of days gone by, in the field both of us worked, when people dealing with AIDS had no treatment options and suffered drawn out, painful deaths.

In fact, it was AIDS that helped inspire a more human response for so many. The mothers, lovers and friends of people dying the uniquely agonizing death that AIDS once wrought petitioned lawmakers for better, more merciful options. Oregon was the first state to adopt a law, and for nearly 20 years, that state’s health department has documented that it has worked exactly as intended, giving peace of mind to countless people facing a terminal illness, and their loved ones. Washington State, Montana, Vermont and California also give their adult residents, who are mentally capable and have less than six months to live, this same option.

It is unacceptable to me that here in Washington, D.C., we can’t allow mentally capable adults like my husband the option of aid in dying when death is a certainty, why we can’t let them go gracefully, with dignity, and peace. Why are we forced to wait in pain — physical pain for the patient, emotional pain for the family – while a punishing dying process plays out?

Members of the D.C. Council and Mayor Bowser will soon be deciding whether to give us the choice – when there is no hope for a cure and palliative care cannot comfort – to get a prescription that lets us die peacefully in our sleep. It’s what Sean would have wanted, and our leaders have no right to deny us this compassionate end-of-life option.

Michael Kaplan is former CEO of AIDS United.