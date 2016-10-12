QUEERY: Connie Imboden

For more than 30 years, Connie Imboden has used photography to “examine, distort and redefine the human body,” according to the Y: Art Gallery & Fine Gifts where a new exhibition of her work opens Wednesday, Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 26.

The exhibition will feature an extensive body of Imboden’s photos spanning more than three decades, including a selection of well-known early black-and-white photographs as well as more recent color photos that have never been exhibited before. It’s the first time her work has been exhibited locally in 13 years. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Y: Art Gallery (3402 Gough St., Baltimore).

“I’ve been photographing the nude for 30 years and I’m still riveted by it,” Imboden says. “I can’t imagine photographing anything else and I understand why the human form is the most popular and controversial subject throughout the history of art.”

She is drawn to nudes for the “complex psychological issues” they can inspire.

“My images are not manipulated in the camera, dark room or computer, though they look like they are,” says the 63-year-old Baltimore native. “They are all seen through the camera working with the distortions of water and also mirrors. It is through these distortions that I can explore and see the nude in poetic ways.”

Imboden and her wife of 11 years, Patricia Dwyer, live in Towson, Md., with their dogs Lucy and Sadie. Imboden enjoys travel, reading and swimming in her free time.





How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I have been out since I was 19 in 1972. The hardest person to tell was my mother and she was great! This was a very hard time to be gay and difficult for parents to accept their gay children. My mother’s reaction was wonderful. After coming out to her she said, “You are still my best friend.”





Who’s your LGBT hero?

There is no doubt that it has to be Ellen. Not only is she a comic genius, but she has also been instrumental in pushing our cause forward.





What’s Baltimore or Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

Phase 1. It was the best lesbian bar ever.





Describe your dream wedding.

The one we had — on a lake in Vermont with a dozen closest friends in the fall with a bit of a chill in the air.





What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Art. Looking at art, experiencing it, making it and teaching it.





What historical outcome would you change?

I would change the outcome of Henry VIII’s marriages. I hate that he got away with abusing his wives, by beheading or ostracizing.





What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Gene Hackman came to my studio and bought several of my photographs!





On what do you insist?

Excellence in my artwork.





What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Thanking my Facebook friends for my birthday wishes





If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“63 Years of Baby Steps”





If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

I love being gay and I have ever since I started the long process of coming out — being part of a sub-culture, experiencing the gradual social acceptance and especially the right to marry my love legally.





What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

Jung’s collective unconscious.





What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Don’t forget to have fun.





What would you walk across hot coals for?

My wife and my dogs





What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That lesbians wear combat boots and lumberjack shirts — maybe that’s an old stereotype, but I’m an old lesbian!





What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

It’s hard to pick just one — “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” is high on my list but I think the top is “Je, tu, il elle” from the ’70s. It was my first lesbian film and it was breathtaking.





What’s the most overrated social custom?

Exchanging Christmas presents.





What trophy or prize do you most covet?

A Super Bowl ring. I love rings, though it might be too big and heavy to wear.





What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I wasn’t the only oddball in the world.





Why Baltimore?

This is the greatest area in the United States! The greatest museums, history and Baltimore’s great art scene!