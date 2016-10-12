Trump says he would reverse normalization of U.S., Cuba relations

The people of Cuba have struggled too long. Will reverse Obama's Executive Orders and concessions towards Cuba until freedoms are restored. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2016

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would reverse the normalization of relations between the U.S. and Cuba if elected president.

President Obama in December 2014 announced the U.S. would begin the process of normalizing relations with Cuba that ended in 1961.

The U.S. and Cuba reopened their embassies in Havana and D.C. in 2015.

The Adonia, a cruise ship that Carnival Corp.’s Fathom brand operates, in May became the first cruise ship to sail from the U.S. to Cuba in more than 50 years. Commercial flights between the two countries resumed in August.

Obama last month nominated Jeffrey DeLaurentis — who has met with Cuban LGBT rights advocates — to become the first U.S. ambassador in Cuba in more than 50 years.

Americans can legally travel to Cuba on “people-to-people” trips and 11 other categories that do not include tourism. Efforts to repeal the U.S. embargo against the Communist island remain stalled in Congress.

Newsweek last month reported Trump’s company violated the embargo in 1998 when it spent $68,000 on a trip to Cuba that focused on exploring business opportunities. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a Cuban American who has endorsed Trump, are among those who expressed concern over the report.