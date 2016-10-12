October 12, 2016 at 5:55 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
White House unsure if Obama thinks Title VII bars anti-gay bias
Josh Earnest, gay news, Washington Blade

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

One day after the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to reconsider whether workplace discrimination against lesbian, gay and bisexual people is barred under current federal civil rights law, the White House remains unsure if President Obama subscribes to that view.

Under questioning from the Washington Blade on Obama’s position, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Wednesday he’s unaware of the Seventh Circuit decision to review “en banc” its earlier determination the prohibition on gender discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 excludes gay people.

“I have to admit I’ve not been briefed on that specific ruling, so let me take a look and we’ll get back to you,” Earnest said.

It’s not the first time Earnest didn’t have an answer to the question. Earlier this month, Earnest said he was unaware of Obama’s views the day after the U.S. Justice Department missed the deadline to file a brief in a separate lawsuit before the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals alleging anti-gay discrimination in the workplace.

Asked why Obama wouldn’t naturally believe anti-gay discrimination is prohibited under current law given his LGBT rights support, Earnest again deferred.

“I don’t know how the law works with regard to this particular legal question, so let me see if we have someone who’s more keenly aware of the legal issues here to get back to you,” Earnest said.

Oral arguments in the “en banc” review are set for Nov. 30. Earnest said he’d “look into” whether the administration would be able to have an answer by that time.

LGBT advocates have been calling on the Obama administration to affirm the prohibition on gender discrimination in current civil rights law bars sexual orientation discrimination, a principle the U.S. Justice Department has already articulated for anti-transgender discrimination. The request may go unfulfilled with only 100 days remaining in the Obama administration as of Wednesday.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
Massachusetts State House, watermark
National
Mass. ballot measure seeking to undo trans law certified for 2018
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
National Park Service issues LGBTQ history study
Gay couple claims legal wedding in 1971
LGBT conference attendees weather Hurricane Matthew
gay marriage, marriage lawsuit, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
sean_sasser_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
Combating ageism in a youth-obsessed community
Telling stories of Jewish LGBT lives
Consider hosting an LGBT asylum seeker
drunk_history_stonewall_riots_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Drunk History’ recounts Stonewall Riots
QUEERY: Connie Imboden
George Takei unhappy with gay Sulu scene in ‘Star Trek Beyond’
Bob the Drag Queen’s mother shot, calls for gun reform
Miley Cyrus opens up about pansexual identity
CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup