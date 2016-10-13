15th annual Best of Gay D.C. Awards coming next week

Washington Blade celebrates the winners of its 15th annual 2016 Best of Gay D.C. Awards at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6-9 p.m.

There will be complimentary Tito’s Vodka cocktails from 6-8 p.m. and food sampling from Best of Gay D.C. finalists. Ba’Naka will host the event with performances by competition winners and finalists. Early Bird tickets are $10 and day of tickets are $15.

For details, visit washingtonblade.com/best-gay- dc-party.