Camp Rehoboth hosts its 2016 Block Party on the second block of Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth, Del., on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon-4 p.m.

Local restaurants, caterers, entertainers, businesses, non-profits and other organizations will all participate. All ages are welcome. Admission is free but donations to benefit the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center are encouraged.

For more information, visit camprehoboth.com.