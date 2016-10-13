‘Finding Prince Charming’ renewed for second season

“Finding Prince Charming” will be back for season two, Deadline reports.

Hosted by Lance Bass, the show features 13 suitors competing for the affection of interior design firm owner Robert Sepúlveda Jr. Every week Sepúlveda Jr. eliminates a suitor “The Bachelor” style until he chooses one man for a committed relationship.

Casting has already begun to find the second season’s star, but this time viewers will be able to play casting director for the men who will battle for his love. From Thursday, November 3, until Wednesday, November 16 potential beaus can upload their pictures or videos with a hashtag to Instagram and Twitter. Fans can then cast their votes for their favorite contestant. The winner will appear in season two.

“Finding Prince Charming” is already a smash hit for LOGO. Deadline reports that to date “Finding Prince Charming” has reached three million plus viewers across all platforms.

The first season finale airs Thursday, Nov. 10.