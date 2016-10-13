October 13, 2016 at 1:35 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Kesha makes emotional plea for voters to protect LGBT rights
(Screenshot via Vevo.)

(Screenshot via Vevo.)

Kesha urges people to make their voices heard on Nov. 8, particuarly when it comes to LGBT rights, in an emotional installment of Vevo’s “Why I Vote” series.

“For me, equality is everything. In this election especially, I feel like you’re choosing between someone who is promising to build walls and someone who is hopeful. And if those are my two options, I definitely want to go with hope,” Kesha says.

The pop star recalled the bullying she endured growing up and how different she felt from everyone else. She says her mother taught her the importance of equality and that everyone deserves love.

“I remember being bullied about what I wore, and what music I listened to… I struggled finding my sexuality. I was just so scared. What if I am gay? What does that mean? I already get bullied—if I’m gay on top of this…?” Kesha says.

The 29-year-old also visits the Los Angeles LGBT Center and says even though she isn’t gay she is fighting with the LGBT community. She continued on to discuss marriage equality and North Carolina’s HB2 law before stating “I’m Kesha, and I vote to protect equal rights for every human.”

Watch below.

