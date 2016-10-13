October 13, 2016 at 12:57 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Laverne Cox endorses Hillary Clinton in new ad
(Screenshot via Twitter.)

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Laverne Cox gave her support to Hillary Clinton in a new ad that focuses on the importance of LGBT rights.

“What we see unfortunately in the Republican Party, what we see on a policy level, is a party that has consistently tried to disenfranchise people of color, disenfranchise working people, LGBT people, take away women’s control over their bodies, and that is just something I can’t support,” the actress says in the video. “There are so many things that are working to divide us and pull us apart, but we always have to fight.”

“LGBT rights are human rights. Gay rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights. And I know that is something Hillary Clinton has been saying for years,” Cox continues.

Watch the ad below.

