October 13, 2016 at 12:46 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
N.C. Gov says Caitlyn Jenner would have to use men’s shower
Caitlyn Jenner, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy NBC Media Village)

Caitlyn Jenner would have to use the men’s bathroom facilities in North Carolina, according to state Gov. Pat McCrory.

ABC News reports Jenner’s name was brought up during a debate on Tuesday between McCrory and Democratic nominee Attorney General Roy Cooper by debate moderator Chuck Todd who asked which restroom Jenner would be allowed to use.

The question was in reference to North Carolina’s HB2 law.

“In the private sector in North Carolina, she can go wherever the private sector wants her to. If she’s going to a shower facility at [University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill] after running around the track, she’s going to use the men’s shower,” McGory responded.

Cooper answered by saying local governments should have the authority on that decision. The law has cost the state business with many musicians canceling scheduled concerts. The NBA also moved its All-Star game from the state in protest of the discriminatory law.

“We need a good jobs governor, not an HB2 governor,” Cooper said.

 

