October 13, 2016 at 1:02 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled

Organizers of Orlando Pride have announced their annual festival that Hurricane Matthew postponed will take place on Nov. 12. The event will take place five months to the day after a gunman killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Organizers of Orlando Pride have announced their annual festival that Hurricane Matthew postponed will take place on Nov. 12. The event will take place five months to the day after a gunman killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Organizers of Orlando’s Pride have announced its annual festival will take place on Nov. 12.

A festival was to have taken place in Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando on Oct. 8. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend a Pride parade on the same day.

Hurricane Matthew, which lashed central Florida on Oct. 7, prompted Come Out with Pride Orlando to postpone the events.

“Our board had several days of very difficult decisions to make during the week prior to Matthew reaching Florida,” said Brian Riha, president of the Come Out with Pride Orlando board of directors, in a press release. “But once we saw there was high potential for significant damage to Central Florida, it was an easy decision — the safety of our attendees and participants comes first.”

The festival is scheduled to take place five months to the day after a gunman killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub.

Come Out with Pride Orlando said it will make additional announcements in the coming days and weeks on its website and social media networks.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
orlando_strong_mural_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
National
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled
Mass. ballot measure seeking to undo trans law certified for 2018
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
National Park Service issues LGBTQ history study
Gay couple claims legal wedding in 1971
Cuba, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalist arrested while covering hurricane aftermath
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
next_potus_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
The real loser in this election: both political parties
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
Combating ageism in a youth-obsessed community
Telling stories of Jewish LGBT lives
laverne_cox_hillary_clinton_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Laverne Cox endorses Hillary Clinton in new ad
N.C. Gov says Caitlyn Jenner would have to use men’s shower
Strike a pose
Movie magic in Middleburg
CARTOON: Jailing opponents
15th annual Best of Gay D.C. Awards coming next week
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup