Orlando Pride festival rescheduled

Organizers of Orlando’s Pride have announced its annual festival will take place on Nov. 12.

A festival was to have taken place in Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando on Oct. 8. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend a Pride parade on the same day.

Hurricane Matthew, which lashed central Florida on Oct. 7, prompted Come Out with Pride Orlando to postpone the events.

“Our board had several days of very difficult decisions to make during the week prior to Matthew reaching Florida,” said Brian Riha, president of the Come Out with Pride Orlando board of directors, in a press release. “But once we saw there was high potential for significant damage to Central Florida, it was an easy decision — the safety of our attendees and participants comes first.”

The festival is scheduled to take place five months to the day after a gunman killed 49 people inside the Pulse nightclub.

Come Out with Pride Orlando said it will make additional announcements in the coming days and weeks on its website and social media networks.