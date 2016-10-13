October 13, 2016 at 7:26 pm EDT | by Terri Schlichenmeyer
RuPaul tribute short on content
Essential RuPaul, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image by Libby Vanderploeg; courtesy Smith Street Books)

 

‘The Essential RuPaul: Herstory, Philosophy & Her Fiercest Queens’
 
By John Davis, Illustrated by Libby Vanderploeg
 
Smith Street Books
 
$14.95
 
95 pages
 

The Queen has spoken.

Everyone listens because, well, how can they not? Her bearing, her stature, her very demeanor demand attention from all her subjects and in the new book “The Essential RuPaul” by John Davis, illustrations by Libby Vanderploeg, these queens have a lot to say.

When RuPaul Andre Charles was a little boy, his mother told him that he would be a star someday and that she’d given him an unusual name just so he’d stand out. That’s what he did, starting in his teens when he dropped out of the North Atlanta School of Performing Arts and began to “find his calling.”

On his way, he was a member of a punk rock band, performed as a go-go dancer, hosted a talk show and “hosted numerous local events” in Atlanta. Later, he moved to New York and acted in films. By 1989, after a few pauses in his fabulosity, he became “RuPaul the glamazon” and went on to even bigger fame in fashion, modeling, music, TV and cosmetics.

Following the 9-11 attacks, RuPaul briefly and “quietly” stepped back from show biz to “take a break,” but he couldn’t stay away long: in 2009, he launched “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a television show that featured snarky judges and competitors in performance, sewing, comedy, and (of course) drag. The show is in high gear with the finale of the second season of “All Stars” climaxing just this week.

In this book, we meet some of them.

There’s Santino Rice, a former “Drag Race” judge whose comments cut like a razor blade. “All Stars” season two drop-out Adore Delano, whose last-minute debut came on YouTube after her creator, Danny Noriega, appeared on “American Idol.” Alaska, a “Tacky Blonde Bombshell” who hailed from the state she was named after. There’s Cameroon native BeBe Zahara Benet, who arrived following a modeling gig from “an unexpected no-show of a female model.” Drag housewife BenDeLaCreme has created her own cosmetics line, featuring cruelty-free products. Following her taping of “Drag Race” in 2010, Carmen Carrera is now a trans TV star. Cher impersonator Chad Michaels has been fortunate to perform with Cher herself. Manila Luzon’s first appearance was as Cruella de Vil, and performer Nina Flowers enjoys her own “day” in the Denver LGBT community.

“The Essential RuPaul” is one really quirky book.

Despite that its subtitle promises “Herstory” and more, there’s really very little here about RuPaul; four pages, to be exact, and one of those is almost totally just an illustration by artist Libby Vanderploeg. The rest of this book, alas, only has tentative relevance to RuPaul, through the drag queens that appeared on her show.

And that’s fine if that narrow subject is what you want. Author John Davis does a good job in bringing together a bedazzle of performers in this book, but the list is frustrating in its incompleteness and the mini-chapters with mini-biographies are woefully short and quite repetitious. That, plus the misleading title may frustrate some readers but yet, fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” probably won’t care.

They’ll enjoy this book no matter what. If that’s you, then you’ll be happy when you find “The Essential RuPaul.”

And long live the queens.

