Arena’s ‘The Little Foxes’ part of larger Lillian Hellman tribute

Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes” is a timeless tale of avarice and dysfunctional family. The well-made 1939 drama that shows just how far people are willing to go to get what they want is currently in production at Arena Stage.

Set in turn-of-the-century small town Alabama, the play’s action quickly unfolds. The rich Hubbard brothers Benjamin (Edward Gero) and Oscar (Gregory Linington) want to gain control of the local cotton mill. To seal the deal and become even richer, they need a loan from their ambitious sister Regina Giddens (Marg Helgenberger best known from TV’s “China Beach” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”) who’s dependent on her ailing husband Horace (Jack Willis). The three siblings are unstoppable in their quest for money and what goes with it.

There is some goodness in the story, too. It comes in the persons of the Giddens’ African-American housekeeper Addie (Kim James Bey), the warm heart of an otherwise chilly home, and Regina’s husband Horace who has brought up his daughter Alexandra (Megan Graves) to value honesty and kindness, traits that Regina neither possesses nor particularly understands.

In addition to her brothers, regular guests at Regina’s dining table include sister-in-law Birdie (Isabel Keating), an alcoholic whom abusive Oscar married only for her property and aristocratic pedigree. They have a son, Leo (Stanton Nash), who unfortunately takes after his father.

Brimming with drive, wit and wile, Regina is a woman born at the wrong time. As a daughter, she was left out of her father’s will, and as a wife, she is financially dependent on a man whose desires don’t match her own (i.e. living large and launching her daughter into Chicago society).

The riveting plotline — which won’t be revealed here — follows the Hubbards’ sordid machinations as they scheme and posture in pursuit of gold. And ultimately, it’s Regina who through an unspeakable deed ends up holding the trump card, out-maneuvering her brothers but alienating her only child.

Regina Giddens is one of the great villains of American theater. And the part has certainly served as a marvelous vehicle for middle-aged women. The part was created by Tallulah Bankhead on Broadway in ’39. Bette Davis played Regina in the acclaimed ’41 William Wyler film. Over the years, Elizabeth Taylor played her in the 1981 pre-Broadway run at the Kennedy Center. Later in Elizabeth Ashley assayed the role at DC’s Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2002.

While Helgenberger captures Regina’s steely reserve, she fails to convey the volcanic yearnings churning behind an unreadable façade. You don’t get that she’s furious at being long beholden to ineffectual men and is waiting for her chance to seize the reins and finally take charge. Keating’s Birdie is tightly wired and not as vague and the sympathetic as other actors’ interpretation of the fantastic role, but it works. Gero is strong as the unmarried, older brother.

The director is Kyle Donnelly, an Arena vet. She says the production design is inspired by Henry James’ gothic ghost story “The Turn of the Screw” — two well-appointed rooms ominously surrounded by dark trees (compliments of Mikiku Suzuki MacAdams). Jess Goldstein’s costumes the cast in what you’d expect to see worn by prosperous folks circa 1900. Regina’s gowns are particularly luxuriant.

At the press performance two weeks ago the play hadn’t entirely jelled — some lines were dropped, and Southern accents went in and out. The relationships between siblings didn’t seem entirely defined. Perhaps those things have changed.

“The Little Foxes” is part of the company’s Lillian Hellman festival which includes a production of “The Watch on the Rhine” and readings of “Toys in the Attic” by Taffety Punk Theatre Company, Howard University’s Department of Theatre Arts’ “The Children’s Hour,” a lesbian-themed drama, and “Another Part of the Forest” by Arena.

Donnelly’s isn’t a searingly memorable take on the 20th century classic. Still, it’s a perfectly fine introduction to the playwright’s lasting work.