October 14, 2016 at 4:00 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
J.K. Rowling confirms Dumbledore will appear in ‘Fantastic Beasts’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Albus Dumbledore will appear in upcoming films of the  “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

J.K. Rowling confirmed the news at a fan event in London and also revealed the first film will be part of a five-movie series, Pink News reports.

“I can tell you that we do talk about Dumbledore and Grindelwald,” Rowling says. “I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say one thing… we were doing some script sessions the other day, and we always knew it would be more than one movie. But I’ve now done the plotting properly, and we’re pretty sure it’s going to be five movies.”

Rowling has said before that Dumbledore is gay and in love with his childhood friend Grindelwald. The friends grew apart and Grindelwald became an evil wizard who Dumbledore had to duel and defeat.

Producer David Heyman also said during the event that Dumbledore is mentioned in the upcoming film.

“We can’t tell you too much because we’d have to kill you all… but we do mention Dumbledore and he features in a wonderful scene between Colin [Farrell] and Eddie [Redmayne],” Heyman says.“Grindelwald does feature in the background and is going to become a much more prominent feature moving forward.”

No word yet on who will play young Dumbledore. The film is set in the same universe as “Harry Potter” but in 1920s New York City. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hits theaters Nov. 18.

 

 

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
EEOC appeals ruling enabling anti-trans bias at funeral home
National Gay Media Association members endorse Clinton
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled
Mass. ballot measure seeking to undo trans law certified for 2018
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
Cuba, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalist arrested while covering hurricane aftermath
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
thelma_and_louise_screen_shot_460x470_via_youtube watermark
Opinions
LGBT community should care about sexism
Mayor must hold developers accountable
The real loser in this election: both political parties
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
eyewitness_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen gay love story gets murderous on new crime show ‘Eyewitness’
J.K. Rowling confirms Dumbledore will appear in ‘Fantastic Beasts’
XY Magazine is back for a new generation
Arena’s ‘The Little Foxes’ part of larger Lillian Hellman tribute
RuPaul tribute short on content
‘Finding Prince Charming’ renewed for second season
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup