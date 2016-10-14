J.K. Rowling confirms Dumbledore will appear in ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Albus Dumbledore will appear in upcoming films of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

J.K. Rowling confirmed the news at a fan event in London and also revealed the first film will be part of a five-movie series, Pink News reports.

“I can tell you that we do talk about Dumbledore and Grindelwald,” Rowling says. “I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say one thing… we were doing some script sessions the other day, and we always knew it would be more than one movie. But I’ve now done the plotting properly, and we’re pretty sure it’s going to be five movies.”

Rowling has said before that Dumbledore is gay and in love with his childhood friend Grindelwald. The friends grew apart and Grindelwald became an evil wizard who Dumbledore had to duel and defeat.

Producer David Heyman also said during the event that Dumbledore is mentioned in the upcoming film.

“We can’t tell you too much because we’d have to kill you all… but we do mention Dumbledore and he features in a wonderful scene between Colin [Farrell] and Eddie [Redmayne],” Heyman says.“Grindelwald does feature in the background and is going to become a much more prominent feature moving forward.”

No word yet on who will play young Dumbledore. The film is set in the same universe as “Harry Potter” but in 1920s New York City. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hits theaters Nov. 18.