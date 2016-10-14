Teen gay love story gets murderous on new crime show ‘Eyewitness’

In new USA crime series “Eyewitness” a secret teenage romance turns from innocent fun into a deadly crime.

The show begins when popular kid Lukas (James Paxton) and outsider Philip (Tyler Young) decide to fool around in an abandoned cabin. In the middle of their rendezvous they witness a murder and end up being next on the killer’s hit list.

While Philip wants to tell his foster mom and town sheriff (Julianne Nicholson), Lukas is afraid he will outed to his school, especially since he is already in a relationship with his equally popular girlfriend.

“Eyewitness” premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m.