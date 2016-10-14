XY Magazine is back for a new generation

XY Magazine has returned for a new generation of LGBT youth to consume after an eight year hiatus.

The magazine ran from 1996-2008 and could most often be found on the newsstands of Barnes & Noble. Usually covered in controversy for its support of sexual liberation in gay youth the magazine was a top contender in LGBT media.

The magazine has now returned with its 50th issue “Wonderland,” a pondering of the future of America through a nostalgic look back at the past. Editor Peter Cummings says the magazine took a specific approach for its come back issue.

“We were always known for criticism, but in this case we considered the future of America without mentioning anyone in or out of the LGBT movement,” Cummings said in a press release. “Instead, all the writers discussed what we lost and what we miss, the way that a massive increase in inequality has caused a decline in intimacy.”

This issue was produced in D.C. by the new XY team which includes Cummings, a member of the California Democratic Central Committee Denise Penn, youth ambassador for SMYAL Tyrese Curtis and producer of “PBS Frontline” Douglas Rushkoff.

“Wonderland” also features a photo spread of an interracial teenage couple hanging out at the monuments.

The issue can be picked up at Barnes & Noble, other bookstores nationwide and ordered online here.