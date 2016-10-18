October 18, 2016 at 2:02 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Cher announces MGM National Harbor residency
(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Cher will have a spring residency at the MGM National Harbor, AEG Live and MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday.

The show, called “Classic Cher,” will have the 70-year-old performing her hit singles on March 17, 19 – 20, 23 and 25 – 26.

The pop diva will also have a residency at Park Theater at Monte Carlo in Las Vegas with show dates in February and May.

“I plan to make this my best show ever,” Cher said in a statement. “I am extremely excited about both of these new theaters – they are state-of-the-art and beautiful.”

MGM National Harbor holds its grand opening on December 8.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cher to MGM National Harbor as she brings her new show, Classic Cher, to our gorgeous new theater. As a company, MGM Resorts has had a successful partnership with Cher and her team and we look forward to creating this new relationship with a true legend of the music industry,” Bill Boasberg, general manager of MGM National Harbor, said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, Oct. 23 with prices ranging from $120 to $360 at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com. 

 

